Leeds in talks for club-record deal as they look to replace Raphinha

Leeds United are reportedly in talks with PSV over a transfer deal for Cody Gakpo as they prepare to replace Raphinha.

Leeds look set to lose Raphinha to Chelsea, Arsenal or Barcelona this summer, and it’s surely vital for the club to reinvest the £60-65million they make from selling the Brazil international.

It seems Gakpo is the player they’re focusing on, with the highly-rated young Netherlands international impressing a great deal in his time in the Eredivisie.

Still only 23 years of age, Gakpo has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in the past, but it now seems Leeds are in pole position for his signature.

Reports in Holland suggest negotiations are progressing well, though Leeds face forking out a club-record fee to land Gakpo.

It remains to be seen precisely what that fee will come to, but it looks like it would probably be a good investment from the Yorkshire outfit.