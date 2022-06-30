Joelinton urges Newcastle United to go for massive star this summer

When the Saudi Arabian-backed Public Investment Fund took over Newcastle United, the Magpies were said to have become the richest club in the world. Tyneside was awash with rumours and dreams of the world’s biggest stars taking to St. James’ Park to strut their stuff. So far their recruitment has been aimed at lower key but developing talents such as Nick Pope, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.

However converted midfielder Joelinton has asked his manager Eddie Howe to go as big as it gets this summer. The Brazilian was speaking to Cast FC podcast recently and the Shields Gazette have quoted his words, as Joelinton asked Newcastle to go for the most expensive player in history.

“If he comes [to Newcastle] it will be…I can’t explain it. This man is an idol. Huge in world football so the invitation is done.”

“Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come. I’ll run to you all the time! Here at the defence, we assure you [the ball] will come easy.”

“His quality, the visibility, so if we have a chance, coach, call-him, the number 10 shirt is waiting for him.”

“I’ll send a message to Bruno. Bruno has his contact. He can send Ney a message inviting him to play [at Newcastle].”

There have been suggestions that Neymar Junior could be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer if they can find the right suitor. The Brazilian’s stock has fallen after an injury hit year, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stealing some of his shine too.

Signing Neymar seems a little farfetched given their transfer strategy to date, but it would be a remarkable statement of intent. Even with the money there, Joelinton would also have to act as salesman extraordinaire to bring Neymar to Tyneside at this early stage in their project.