20-year-old Leeds star now on verge of completing exit from Elland Road

Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to Serie B side Bari.

The 20-year-old hasn’t seen a lot of playing time at Elland Road, so it makes sense that he now seems to be closing in on a move away this summer.

Caprile spent last season on loan to Pro Patria in Serie C, and it now looks like he’s very close to finalising a permanent move to Bari, with the player completing his medical and looking set to put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Leeds fans won’t be too saddened by this news, with Jesse Marsch clearly unlikely to have much of a role for the youngster in his squad.

Caprile looked a promising talent when he joined Leeds from Chievo in 2020, but it clearly hasn’t worked out for him in England.

After failing to make a single competitive appearance for LUFC, he’s now heading back to Italy.