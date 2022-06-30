Leeds United hoping to beat Everton to £20m Tottenham midfielder

Leeds United have a tricky summer ahead of them, as it looks likely that they will lose both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips. The job of sporting director Victor Orta to use that money well may have a big impact on the coming season, but he might have settled on a replacement for Phillips.

That comes in the shape of a fellow England international, Harry Winks. The Tottenham midfielder is out of favour with Antonio Conte and according to the Liverpool Echo, a fee of £20m would see them part with Winks happily.

It had been initially rumoured that Everton were in for Winks and even that he could be included in a potential deal for Richarlison. However another report from i news appears to contradict that idea, suggesting that Everton have ended their interest in Winks.

If that were the case, it would no doubt be a boost for Orta and Leeds – supposedly Winks’ preference for a move away is Everton. While Winks does not possess exactly the same skillset as Phillips, it’s important to remember that Leeds will be moving more towards Jesse Marsch’s ideas than those of Marcelo Bielsa, which might explain their desire to move for Winks as a replacement.