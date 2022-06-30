Liverpool and Juventus could reportedly strike a swap deal involving midfielders Naby Keita and Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot and Keita’s contracts expire in June next year after both players rejected contract renewals.

Rabiot joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 on a free transfer and has since made 129 appearances for the Italian giants.

However, the Frenchman is looking for a new challenge and would like a move to England, and there could be no better time, with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar around the corner.

Keita joined the Reds in 2018 from Red Bull Leipzig for £54m (Transfermarkt), racking up 116 appearances across all competitions and directly contributing to 18 goals.

However, despite the high expectations for the playmaker, he has failed to consistently perform at Anfield in a spell ravaged by injuries. Last season, the Conakry-born player appeared in just 23 Premier League games.

According to Todo Fichajes, both clubs are in negotiations, and things are going smoothly as both players are said to be interested, though the two clubs still need to reach a full agreement.

It is thought that both players are valued at around £17.25m (Daily Mail), and so neither club will have to spend with a straight swap a viable option.