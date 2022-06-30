Manchester City are edging closer to a transfer deal for Kalvin Phillips as he’s reportedly set to have a medical with the Premier League champions on Friday.

The 26-year-old England midfielder came through the Leeds United youth academy before flourishing under former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips has made 233 senior appearances for Leeds becoming a key player for the Whites and a popular player among fans.

However, his talent didn’t go unnoticed, with multiple clubs interested in acquiring the signature of the enigmatic midfielder.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham made a £50m bid in the January transfer window, and according to MEN, Manchester United had also looked into signing Phillips.

Football Insider has reported that the 26-year-old will soon finalise his deal with Manchester City following a medical on Friday.

City are said to be paying an initial £45m, with add-ons taking the deal to around £50m, while he is also expected to double his wages with a move to the Etihad Stadium, according to the report.

Leeds fans surely will not be happy to see a star player leave, however, especially while there also remains the serious threat of losing Raphinha.

Many people would argue that a move to City is terrible for Phillips as he would likely start every game at Leeds, as long as he stayed fit, whereas he would probably be second to Rodri for City.

With the 2022 Qatar World Cup around the corner, the England international would surely benefit from as much playing time as possible to ensure he gets space in Gareth Southgate’s squad.