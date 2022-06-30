Middlesbrough interest in Zach Steffen complicating Newcastle United plans

Manchester City goalkeeper Zach Steffen appears to be looking for a route out of the Etihad Stadium this summer. The American international is keen to move on from Pep Guardiola’s side in a bid to increase his minutes, with the Qatar World Cup a matter of months away.

That could prove costly for Newcastle United however. On Tuesday it emerged that Middlesbrough were in pole position to secure Steffen’s signature, with Chris Wilder capable of offering those minutes to Steffen.

Steffen is hoping to secure his place in the USA national team.
Previously the goalkeeping role at the Riverside had been most closely linked with Karl Darlow, as per Newcastle World. The former Newcastle number one has fallen out of favour and Eddie Howe would likely have him as third choice behind new signing Nick Pope and first choice last season Martin Dubravka.

The only other option mentioned for Darlow is West Brom, however within those links is an acknowledgment that the Baggies might struggle to meet his wage demands. One way or another, Darlow will be seeking an exit this summer and with the options narrowing down, it looks very much as if he will be taking a step down to the Championship.

 

