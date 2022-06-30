West Ham United are keen to move in the transfer market and bring in a key attacking reinforcement this summer to ease the burden on Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio. It appeared yesterday that they might be on the verge of doing so, as reports broke that the club were close to agreeing a £38.7m deal with Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

The caveat to that news was that they were yet to discuss terms with Danjuma himself, which could be a sticking point. However it has now emerged that manager David Moyes is less enamoured with Danjuma than the rest of the decision makers at West Ham.

According to 90min, Moyes is intent on bringing in Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard to the club instead, as per West Ham Zone. Lingard was at West Ham on loan for the second half of the 2020-21 season and impressed during his spell in London.

If it plays out that one comes and not the other, it will show the true nature of some of the power dynamics behind the scenes at West Ham. While Danjuma is likely regarded as the more talented player, there’s a truth to the idea that it makes little sense to bring in a player the manager does not want.