Manchester City appear to be on the verge of tying up their second signing of the summer and the announcement may not be far off.  After bringing in young goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, midfield seems the next areas that Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen.

According to the Manchester Evening News, City have come to an agreement for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips. The England international will move to Manchester for a potential £45m, with £3m of that figure made up in variables. They also say that the medical could be set for Friday.

Phillips will already be familiar with several City players from the England squad.
That would likely mean that an official announcement from City will not be too far behind and Guardiola will be keen to have Phillips available for the beginning of pre-season.

Phillips signing shows once again City’s desire to bring in the most talented English youngsters, benefitting them in terms of cultural adaptation and in terms of the Champions League rules on homegrown talent. Previous exmaples include Raheem Sterling, John Stones, James Milner and most recently Jack Grealish.

 

