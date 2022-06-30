“Difficult to predict” Raphinha transfer outcome as Fabrizio Romano hints Arsenal could still beat Chelsea to Leeds star

Even Fabrizio Romano doesn’t quite feel confident enough to make a call on where Raphinha is going to end up this summer!

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, the transfer news expert provided an update on the situation, suggesting that Arsenal could still beat Chelsea to the Leeds United star’s signature.

Romano recently described the Raphinha transfer saga as one of the “craziest” he’d seen, and it seems things are still very open, even if Chelsea look to be in a slightly stronger position at the moment.

The Blues have agreed a fee for Raphinha and are now working on personal terms, though it seems both Arsenal and Barcelona are not giving up on landing the Brazil international.

“Chelsea have reached an agreement with Leeds board on Tuesday evening for Raphinha. It’s £60/65m fee, add-ons included,” Romano says.

“From that moment, negotiations began with his Deco agent for personal terms; until Wednesday evening, no official response has arrived but the negotiation continues. This is because his agent Deco has met Barcelona who have had an agreement on Raphinha’s personal terms since last March, but have not yet made a fresh bid at Leeds.

“Certainly, Barcelona and Arsenal will try until the last minute. Unfortunately, it is difficult to predict a deal so “dangerous” for three clubs included: anything can always happen right up to the end.”

