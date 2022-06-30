Chelsea are still said to be waiting on Raphinha to close their big-money transfer for the winger.

It emerged earlier this week that the Blues had agreed a £55million deal with Leeds United for the signing.

But the deal has not yet progressed, with UOL via SportWitness claiming Chelsea are still waiting for the player to agree personal terms.

According to the report, Raphinha still prefers a move to Barcelona and has asked agent Deco to check on the Blaugrana’s interest one more time.

Barcelona are understood to be interested, but financial difficulties are going to make it extremely difficult for them to complete a deal this summer.

It’s unclear how Chelsea will view the situation, given they are going to want to sign a player who wants to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

But with Barca unable to pull off a deal anyway, it’s likely Chelsea will remain in pole position, and Raphinha is likely going to have to decide without the presence of the Spanish giants.

Though, Chelsea are not likely to wait around forever amid what should be a busy summer for the West London club.