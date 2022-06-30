Chelsea “90% confident” but need to work fast to wrap up Raphinha transfer

Chelsea’s move for Leeds United star Raphinha is not yet a done deal, according to Ben Jacobs.

The journalist spoke to Chelsea Fan TV about Raphinha’s situation, explaining that the Blues are “90% confident” about securing a deal for the Brazil international, though nothing has been decided just yet.

Raphinha’s preference still seems to be to wait for Barcelona, but they are currently further away from being able to make a financial offer to meet Leeds’ demands for the player.

This could be encouraging for Chelsea, but Jacobs insists that Raphinha himself has still not made up his mind, even if the west London giants have agreed a fee for the 25-year-old…

Chelsea fans will hope some progress can be made soon, with Jacobs now suggesting a crucial 24 hours could be ahead in this deal.

Raphinha has impressed at Elland Road and looks like he’d play an important role at Chelsea if he did join.

Thomas Tuchel surely needs an upgrade on struggling attacking players like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Also speaking in the video above, Jacobs suggests Pulisic could be a realistic candidate to leave Stamford Bridge for Juventus as part of a swap deal for Matthijs de Ligt.