Raphinha not certain to join Chelsea as Barcelona make last ditch effort

Raphinha has been on the verge of an exit from Leeds United for several months if reports are to be believed, but based on the volume and speed of those updates, the transfer saga may be coming to an end. The Brazilian winger had been strongly linked with Barcelona for much of that time, but according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, it is only Chelsea that have agreed a deal with Leeds.

His latest update claims that Barcelona are continuing to do what they can to force a deal through. According to Romano, Barcelona submitted an official bid, although it is not likely to be accepted. Earlier in the day it had been reported that Chelsea were working on getting a deal done with the player after fee of around £60-65m was settled upon for his transfer.

That Leeds have no intention of accepting that bid implies that it is significantly lower than that of Chelsea. Perhaps there could be a world in which Raphinha rejects Chelsea in the hope that Barcelona can make a deal with Leeds. It would be a remarkable show of faith from the Brazilian though.

 

