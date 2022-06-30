Everton star Richarlison is set for his Tottenham medical ahead of completing his move.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, and a deal has finally been done.

According to talkSPORT, a £50million deal has been agreed between Tottenham and Everton, and a deal could be completed as soon as today.

The report claims Richarlison is having his Spurs medical today ahead of completing the move, leaving Everton after four years.

The 25-year-old scored 11 and assisted five last season, and he will now step into Champions League football following Tottenham’s fourth-place finish.

The deal could be a record transfer for Tottenham, depending on whether the add-ons are activated.

The report claims there are £10million worth of add-ons packed into the deal, and if more than 40% of those add-ons are activated, the Richarlison deal could surpass Tottenham’s club-record £54million deal for Tanguy Ndombele.