Tottenham’s fourth signing of the summer is a “done deal”, says journalist

Tottenham have signed Richarlison from Everton, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that this is now a done deal.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward has been at Everton since 2018, when he joined them from Watford.

During his time with the Toffees, the Brazil international has made 152 appearances, scoring 53 goals and 14 assists.

Last season, the Brazilian was Everton’s top goalscorer, bagging 10 goals for the struggling side who narrowly avoided relegation.

Romano now has details of this deal, which seems to be all but done as Richarlison prepares to undergo his medical tests with Spurs…

Richarlison is set to become Antonio Conte’s fourth summer signing, following the arrival of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

However, Conte also had eyes on Leeds forward Raphinha.

Spurs had been in the race along with Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle to sign Raphinha, but CaughtOffside reported that the north London club’s preferred signing would be the Richarlison.

Richarlison should be an exciting addition to Conte’s front three, potentially forming a mouth-watering attack alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

