Tottenham’s fourth signing of the summer is a “done deal”, says journalist

Tottenham have signed Richarlison from Everton, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that this is now a done deal.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward has been at Everton since 2018, when he joined them from Watford.

During his time with the Toffees, the Brazil international has made 152 appearances, scoring 53 goals and 14 assists.

Last season, the Brazilian was Everton’s top goalscorer, bagging 10 goals for the struggling side who narrowly avoided relegation.

Romano now has details of this deal, which seems to be all but done as Richarlison prepares to undergo his medical tests with Spurs…

Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms. ????? #THFC Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/r5zFOJPK1f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022

Richarlison is set to become Antonio Conte’s fourth summer signing, following the arrival of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

However, Conte also had eyes on Leeds forward Raphinha.

Spurs had been in the race along with Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle to sign Raphinha, but CaughtOffside reported that the north London club’s preferred signing would be the Richarlison.

? Although they are in talks to sign Raphinha from #LUFC, Spurs’ preferred choice is #EFC Richarlison (also in talks to sign). Many factors (including other players) still to be sorted in both deals. As we reported earlier, Leeds are expecting Raphinha agreement THIS week ?? pic.twitter.com/enVb7W9KDG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 27, 2022

Richarlison should be an exciting addition to Conte’s front three, potentially forming a mouth-watering attack alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.