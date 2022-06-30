Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero is reportedly open to returning to the club after becoming a free agent this summer.

35-year-old Romero joined the Red Devils in 2015 on a free transfer from Sampdoria, and he became a trusted No.2 to David de Gea.

The Argentine left Old Trafford in July 2021 before joining Italian club Venezia in October 2021 on a free until June 30th 2022.

According to MEN, although United haven’t made any formal interest, their former shot-stopper would be open to a return to the club as a backup.

The report also states that a source close to the player admitted that Romero still loves the Manchester club and would “always come back” if an offer was made for him.

During his final season with the Red Devils, the Argentine made no Premier League or cup appearances for the Red Devils as he fell down the pecking order to England International Dean Henderson.

However, Henderson is looking for more game time, and with the United No.2 unable to push De Gea out of the No.1 spot, the England international has been looking for a move away.

The 25-year-old is set to leave the club this summer on a loan deal to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, as reported by The Athletic and others.

Will Erik ten Hag bring Romero back to his former role at United?