Club chief won’t rule out transfer return for Man United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Sporting Lisbon sporting director Hugo Viana has hinted that the club could be interested in re-signing Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo i the future.

The world-class forward started his career with Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon, making 31 senior appearances before capturing the eyes of Manchester United in 2003.

The 37-year-old has since developed into one of football’s all-time greats during his time with United, Real Madrid and Juventus, winning five Ballon d’Or trophies and becoming the Champions League record goal scorer.

Hugo Viana, Sporting Lisbon’s director of football, has raised a few eyebrows in a recent interview with Sky Sports News, where he discusses the possibility of Ronaldo returning to the club where it all started.

?? “You never know.” Former team mate Hugo Viana discusses the possibility of Ronaldo returning to his first club.pic.twitter.com/amHoRBjoGy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 26, 2022

United had an appalling season last season, with the club failing to qualify for a Champions League position.

As a result, fans expected the club to make some big signings to prevent it from happening again.

However, the lack of movement and last season’s failings led to reports that Ronaldo may want to leave the Red Devils and reports saying that his agent Jorge Mendes had met with Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly, according to Sky Sports News.

Although it seems unlikely that it will happen this year, with only one year remaining on his contract, will we see Ronaldo re-join his boyhood club before retiring from football?