Spurs cool interest in 21-year-old winger

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly cooled their interest in Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

It had recently been reported by the Express that Spurs were in the pursuit of Gordon and that the 21-year-old winger is keen on joining Antonio Conte’s north London club.

Gordon has been with the Toffees since he joined their youth squad in 2017 before being promoted to the senior team in 2020.

During Gordon’s time with the Toffees, the talented youngster has made a total of 60 senior appearances, with 35 coming from last season, where he also directly contributed to 6 goals.

However, according to Sky Sports News, interest for the youngster has cooled with the north London club concentrating on getting the Richarlison deal over the line.

It is also reported that Spurs made a combined offer for Richarlison and Gordon this summer.

During an interview for Football insider John Wenham explained that there was no chance that Spurs would have signed the young star:

“He’s a boyhood Everton fan and you know their fans would go utterly berserk if he was sold,”

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know this for sure but I imagine it has been leaked that Tottenham are interested in Gordon to make it seem as though, when Everton sell another fan-favourite in Richarlison, they can talk about how they have kept Gordon.”

“Those sort of things absolutely go on in football, make no mistake about that.”

“Phone calls are made to agents and TV people, that does go on and I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case here.”

“I don’t see Tottenham signing Anthony Gordon.”

It appears that Wenham may have been correct, much to the relief of the Toffees fans and with the youngster likely to get far more game time at Everton than with Spurs, it may be for the best.