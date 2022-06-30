Thomas Tuchel sets sights on Lukaku replacement for Chelsea goalscoring issues

Chelsea’s record move for Romelu Lukaku last summer was supposed to mark an era at Stamford Bridge up front, but the project between the Belgian and Thomas Tuchel never got off the ground. Having shipped Lukaku back to Inter on loan, Tuchel is ready to go after a known quantity.

The one bona fide goalscorer that is definitely on the on the market this summer is Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward has been consistent in reiterating his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer and according to Football Insider, Tuchel has marked him out as the prime candidate to replace Lukaku.

Lewandowski is determined to move on and it could be an opportunity for Chelsea.

Perhaps the largest issue is that Lewandowski appears set on going to Barcelona. Doing all but naming the Catalan club, it appears clear that Barcelona have made him their number one target too.

However as has been the case with Leeds United’s Raphinha, there are doubts about whether Barcelona can reach a transfer fee sufficient to persuade Bayern to part with Lewandowski.

Although Lewandowski is obviously aging, now at 33, nobody has been able to match his numbers in the last decade save Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of immediate impact, it’s hard to find many others that could bring the same ability in front of goal to Chelsea.

 

