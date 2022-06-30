Tottenham are said to be ‘close’ to agreeing the signing of Barcelona star Clement Lenglet.

Antonio Conte is searching for additions this summer as they prepare for a Champions League campaign on the back of their fourth-place finish.

One of the areas Spurs do want to strengthen is defence, and Lenglet has emerged as the lead candidate.

Barca are happy to offload the Frenchman this summer, with Lenglet having fallen out of favour over the last year.

Though, the deal will be a loan, with the centre-back initially joining on a temporary basis, still under contract at Camp Nou until 2026.

The loan deal suits Tottenham, who are investing heavily elsewhere, with Richarlison looking likely to arrive on a £50million deal, and The Athletic say the agreement is ‘close’.

Lenglet has been with Barca since 2018, racking up 105 La Liga appearances, winning one league title and a Copa del Rey since then.

The Frenchman will be looking to break into a back three currently occupied by Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier.