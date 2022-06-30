Exclusive: Spurs working to secure two signings “as soon as possible”, potential third deal also being eyed

Tottenham are working on transfer deals for Everton forward Richarlison and Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, to be published in full later this morning.

Spurs have had a strong start to the summer by bringing in big names like Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma, and it seems they’re far from finished.

Romano says that Richarlison and Lenglet are the next two priorities for Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte, while a new right-back is also on the club’s agenda.

Djed Spence remains in Tottenham’s sights, though Romano says there are other options also being considered for that position.

“Tottenham are working on Clement Lenglet and Richarlison deals to get both done as soon as possible,” Romano says. “Fabio Paratici wants to make Antonio Conte happy with as many signings as possible before the pre-season tour.

“Right-back is another of the club’s priorities, Djed Spence deal has never collapsed despite the reports but is still waiting for an official proposal to reach an agreement with Middlesbrough. But Paratici has three options on the list, even though Spence is among the most popular.”

Could a strong transfer window make Tottenham title challengers?

This promises to be a very exciting summer for Spurs, with the club showing plenty of ambition as they look to continue rebuilding under manager Antonio Conte.

The January move for Dejan Kulusevski was a big success, and one can only imagine the potential of this side once they have further signings wrapped up, as well as a full pre-season under Conte.

The Italian tactician seems to deliver silverware to every club he goes to, so could he be about to mount a serious title challenge with Tottenham?

Overtaking Arsenal to finish in the top four last season was a big achievement, but with a quality midfielder like Bissouma coming in, and the potential addition of Richarlison to play alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, this team can surely aim higher in 2022/23.