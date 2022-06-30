Manchester United close in on first signing to replace weak link identified by Ten Hag

Manchester United are closing in on a transfer deal for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia that casts doubt over Alex Telles’ future at Old Trafford.

CaughtOffside understands the Red Devils are ready to meet Feyenoord’s asking price for Malacia following talks this week, while personal terms with the player are not expected to be an issue.

A United source confirmed to CaughtOffside that Ten Hag knows Malacia well from his time in the Eredivisie, with the former Ajax manager a big fan of the 22-year-old Netherlands international.

Malacia’s arrival is also expected to pave the way for departures at left-back, with Telles identified as a weak link by Ten Hag.

The Brazilian struggled when filling in for Luke Shaw last season, with Ten Hag understood to have been particularly unimpressed with him in the games he saw.

“Malacia is a player Ten Hag has a great knowledge of. He rates the guy really highly.” a source told CaughtOffside. “If the deal is completed, he’ll be competing to play regularly.”

Sources in Portugal have suggested Porto could look to re-sign Telles, while there have also been question-marks over Brandon Williams’ long-term future at Man Utd.

Luke Shaw is expected to remain part of Ten Hag’s plans, though he has long had fitness issues that mean an alternative in that position makes sense for Ten Hag.

United fans will no doubt hope to see Malacia and other big names join United as soon as possible as they prepare for the start of a new era under their new manager.