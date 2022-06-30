Video: Arsenal starlet starts training early ahead of make-or-break season

William Saliba is still only 21 so this is hardly going to be a make-or-break season for his own footballing career, but you do get the impression that his Arsenal future will be defined over the next few months.

The French defender appears to have bags of talent and everything you want in the modern defender, but Mikel Arteta has been hesitant to give him a proper chance with the first team.

He’s now had three separate loan spells back in France and looks like he’s ready to take the next step, while he’s also taking part in some early pre-season workouts as he looks to get into top shape ahead of next season:

It’s a level of dedication you love to see from players and it suggests that his attitude isn’t going to be in question going into next year, while you would hope that he’ll get a proper chance in the pre-season to establish a role in the side.