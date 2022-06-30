Trevor Sinclair says West Ham could target £75m ‘world-class specialist’

Former West Ham star Trevor Sinclair believes Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse could be an ideal signing for his old club.

The England international has impressed at the St Mary’s Stadium, leading to links with several bigger clubs in recent times, including West Ham.

With Mark Noble retiring, David Moyes could do with bringing in Ward-Prowse as an ideal midfield partner for Declan Rice, who looks set to be staying at the London Stadium this summer.

Sinclair believes there is an interest in Ward-Prowse, and also thinks he’s a realistic target for the Hammers.

“I don’t think there’s any teams in the Champions League who are going to want to bring James Ward-Prowse in,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“I know West Ham are showing a great interest in James Ward-Prowse and that’s possible maybe not this summer but next summer. But I don’t think Champions League teams are in for him and that’s why Southampton are not gonna sell him.”

It’s previously been reported that the Saints could ask for as much as £75million to let Ward-Prowse leave.