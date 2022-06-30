West Ham in talks over £38.7m La Liga winger linked with Liverpool

West Ham United are said to be ‘progressing’ with their talks to sign Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen in a bid to build on their recent success, qualifying for Europe in back-to-back seasons.

David Moyes has worked wonders with West Ham, and he is now looking for a marquee signing to continue the upward trend.

It seems Danjuma, who has also been linked with Liverpool, could be that marquee signing, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that talks are ‘progressing’ with a £38.7million deal on the table.

It is added that personal terms have not been discussed yet, with no guarantees Danjuma will want to make the switch to the London Stadium.

Villarreal could well agree to sell for that price, almost doubling their investment from only a year ago.

Meanwhile, Romano also reports that the Yellow Submarine are looking at Umar Sadiq as a replacement.

There could well be a deal on the table for West Ham, and Danjuma could be set for a return to the Premier League.

