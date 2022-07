Atalanta full-back Joakim Maehle would prefer a move to West Ham rather than Tottenham this summer.

Both clubs have been linked with a move to sign the Danish international this transfer window, but according to Calcio Atalanta, Maehle would prefer a move to West Ham.

With Tottenham signing Ivan Perisic, Maehle may be concerned about a lack of first-team football at the club.

A regular starting place is more likely at West Ham, who could make a move for him in the coming weeks.