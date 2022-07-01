According to reports, Arsenal could attempt to bring former winger Serge Gnabry back to the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old winger is out of contract next summer, and his future with the Bundesliga giants is so far undecided, with the German yet to put pen to paper.

Gnabry spent five years in North London between 2011 and 2016, playing just 18 times before joining Werder Bremen for £5m.

Gnabry was promoted into the senior squad in 2013 before being sent on loan to West Bromwich Albion in February 2016 and finally being sold to Werder Bremen for £4.5m (Transfermarkt) later that year.

A year later, the winger joined Bayern Munich and has since scored 63 goals in 171 games while winning four titles and one Champions League.

According to a report by 90Min, Arsenal are keeping an eye on the 26-year-old’s contract situation with Bayern and could make a move to sign him this summer.

The Gunners look set to lose out on transfer target Raphinha, but Gnabry could serve as an alternative wide player.

With Bayern recently signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool, Gnabry may find himself with less game time, so a move may be just what the German is after this summer.

However, with the Gunners failing to reach a Champions League spot next season, it is unclear whether the German would be up to return.