According to reports, Arsenal target Gleison Bremer has suggested he may prefer a move to a Champions League next season.

The Seria A defender looks set to leave Torin this summer after 90Min recently reported that Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati was said to be heading to London to talk with Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs over a possible transfer for the 25-year-old defender.

The defender won the Seria A’s Best Defender award for the 2021/22 season following an outstanding season in which he appeared in 33 games across all competitions.

According to a recent article by Di Marzio, the Torino defender told Flow Sport Club during an interview that he wants to play in the Champions League next season.

The defender commented:

“Where will I go to play? I’m talking about it with my agent and at the moment there is nothing defined. We are talking. I don’t know if I will stay in Italy or go abroad “.

“The only fundamental thing is to play the next Champions League and this is important to continue to grow. It will all be defined in the next few days, in the next few weeks “.

This is bad news for Premier League giants Arsenal who failed to qualify for a Champions League position next season.

The Gunners are still looking for a centre-back signing this summer, with the club prioritising a move for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

However, the club still face stiff competition from Manchester United, as revealed by Caughtoffside columnist and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano:

“These are two negotiations at different stages. Arsenal have already submitted official offers up to €40m plus add-ons for Martinez, while Manchester United are busy with Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie de Jong but have had contact with Lisandro’s agents,” Romano explains.

“The player is so far open to negotiate with both clubs. Arsenal are insisting a lot this week because Arteta is understood to be a big fan of Lisandro, considered a versatile player with top team skills.”