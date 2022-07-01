Aston Villa are ready to rival Chelsea in pursuit of Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.

After signing for Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth, Ake has failed to cement a regular place in Pep Guardiola’s team. With John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Aymeric Laporte ahead of him, it’s going to be difficult for Ake to receive regular minutes at Manchester City.

A move away from the club is best for his progression as a footballer, but if he wants to win trophies then staying put is his best option. Many players will prioritise regular game time over success, and Ake is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

According to 90min, Aston Villa are now interested in signing Ake, with Chelsea also keen to bring the defender back to Stamford Bridge.

With Thomas Tuchel setting up in a back-three system, ake could be the ideal player to slot in on the left-hand side of the defensive trio.

Despite Chelsea being a top, Champions League club, there’s a good chance Ake would be a regular under Tuchel.

Aston Villa have been splashing the cash this summer, as they look to challenge at the top half of the Premier League, and the signing of Ake would be a welcome addition.