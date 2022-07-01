Chelsea have learned the asking price of PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe.

With Chelsea already losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be targeting defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season. One man reportedly on their target list is Kimpembe, and they’ve now found out the asking price to sign the French defender.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea are interested in signing Kimpembe, and PSG are demanding in the region of £43m to allow the defender to leave the club.

Tuchel will be aware of Kimpembe’s capabilities after managing during his time at PSG, and the French international will also have a friend in the playing squad.

Thiago Silva has reportedly been texting Kimpembe asking him to join the club, as relayed by Football.London.

The pair played together in France, and the connection they have off the pitch may be beneficial to Chelsea.

There’s no doubt Chelsea will be in need of multiple defenders this transfer window, and the signing of Kimpembe would be an excellent start to their summer business.