Cristiano Ronaldo in advanced talks over a return to Italy

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is in advanced talks with Roma as the forward is set for a reunion with Jose Mourinho.

New Man United boss Erik ten Hag has given the go-ahead to the club to let him go as the Dutchman doesn’t have plans to use the Portugal international as a starter next season reports Todofichajes.

Ronaldo joined United last summer on a two-year contract and ended the campaign as the Manchester club’s top scorer with 24 goals. The 37-year-old was criticised often for being the root of some of United’s problems last season due to his pressing and work off the ball. These are two elements Ten Hag will want in his striker next season and if that is the case, Ronaldo could possibly leave the club ahead of the new campaign

Ronaldo has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Sporting CP already this window but according to Sky Sports the striker is not for sale and Man United expect him to remain at Old Trafford.

Despite this, Todofichajes are linking the Portuguese superstar with a move back to Italy where Ronaldo played 98 games in Serie A, scoring 81 goals and assisting a further 17 with Juventus – an average of one goal contribution per game.

Jorge Mendes, who is the agent of both Ronaldo and Mourinho, is currently working on the move to Roma and conversations are very advanced reports Todofichajes, a signing that could be closed before July 7.