Manchester City have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno on a three-year deal.

Ortega was free to leave Arminia Bielefeld this summer due to his contract expiring, and the 29-year-old has decided to venture out of Germany after spending his whole career in his home country.

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of Ortega on a three-year deal, with the German goalkeeper looking to provide competition for Ederson next season.

Ortega made a total of 220 appearances during his time at Arminia Bielefeld, so signing a player with his experience could be valuable in providing more competition for Ederson.

The current backup goalkeeper, Zack Steffen, has only played a limited amount in top-flight football, so this could prompt question marks over his future at the club.

At 27 years old, Steffen has failed to become number one at Manchester City, so a move away from the club may be best for his development.

Scott Carson recently signed a new deal at the club, meaning Manchester City now have four senior goalkeepers, so it seems the sensible option for Steffen to take the next step in his career.

