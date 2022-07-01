€40m Atletico star is 95% sure he wants to join Arsenal

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar reportedly wants to join Arsenal this summer and has offered his services to the Gunners.

This is according to Todofichajes, who reports that if Arsenal decides to enter into negotiations for Lemar, the Frenchman is 95% sure that his future is in North London.

The player’s team has already contacted Arsenal to offer his services and have received great interest from the London club states Todofichajes. Lemar is entering the last year of his contract with Atletico and has just rejected a renewal offer for the second time, therefore it would be of benefit for the La Liga side to sell the 26-year-old during the current summer market and receive a fee.

Lemar was an important player for Diego Simeone last season as an attacking midfielder due to his versatility. The Frenchman can play in midfield or on either wing and that could be of great use to Arteta next season – who plays with three behind an attacker.

The Gunners have been in the market for a winger this summer and have been linked with a move for Leeds’ Raphinha but have fallen behind the competition in that race reports The Athletic. Lemar would tick this box for the Arsenal boss and would arrive at the Emirates for much cheaper.

Todofichajes reports that Lemar could join Arsenal for around €35m but Atletico are said to want €40m for the French star.