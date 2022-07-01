Erik ten Hag closing in on first signing at Manchester United

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia as the Dutch international looks set to join the Premier League club. 

Man United will pay an initial €15m to Feyenoord with €2m add-ons attached to the deal reports Fabrizio Romano and the hijacking of Lyon’s transfer looks like it has been accomplished.

It was reported last week by the Daily Mail that Lyon submitted a £12million bid for Malacia and Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a deal for the left-back had been agreed and all that was left to do was sort out the final details before the transfer could become official. However, Man United got involved this week and turned Malacia’s head.

Malacia will become ten Hag’s first signing as manager of Man United and the left-back is a player that will suit the Dutchman perfectly. The Dutch international’s attacking play style will perfectly suit the offensive possession-based football that Ten Hag is likely to implement next season at United and is likely set to replace Luke Shaw in the Man United first 11.

The 22-year-old will leave Feyenoord after spending his whole youth and professional career with the Dutch club. Malacia made his debut for the first team back in 2017 and soon will make another but this time in the Red shirt of one of the world’s biggest clubs.

