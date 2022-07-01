Erik ten Hag wants to keep Newcastle target this summer

Newcastle United are said to be one of two Premier League clubs interested in signing Manchester United’s Scott McTominay this summer.

The Magpies are having a great summer so far having brought in three essential players in Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman. The Tyneside club are looking to climb up the Premier League table next season under Eddie Howe and one area that still needs to be addressed with a signing is the midfield.

According to the Times via the Express, Man United received enquiries from Newcastle and another Premier League side earlier in the transfer window for McTominay but there have been no formal approaches made yet.

The report also states that if Newcastle or the other club approaches Man United with an offer for the midfielder, the Red Devils would turn it down as Ten Hag sees the Scotland international as a pivotal player in his plans. United have already lost Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata so far this summer and have become light on bodies in that area of the pitch.

The Manchester club are pushing to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona at present and are locked into negotiations for the Dutch star over personal terms. A fee for the player has already been agreed on as Man United will pay Barcelona an initial €65m plus add-ons that could take it to €85m reports the Guardian.

Whether Newcastle makes a move for McTominay is yet to be seen but the Scotland international is determined to stay at Old Trafford states the Express, where the midfielder has three years left on his contract and can become a key player under his new Dutch boss.