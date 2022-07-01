Everton are considering making a move to sign former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Lingard recently left Manchester United after his contract expired at the club. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder had spent his whole career at Manchester United, barring a few loan spells, and he could now be joining another Premier League club.

That’s according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce in the tweet below, who claims Everton are considering making a move for Lingard this summer.

Everton interested in Jesse Lingard on a free transfer . — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 1, 2022

With Tottenham officially announcing the signing of Richarlison, Everton will be desperate to bring in reinforcements after losing one of their key players.

Despite being on a free, there’s no doubt Lingard will be demanding astronomical wages. Everton are in financial difficulties for this exact reason, so signing a player with little sell-on value might not be the smartest idea.

Lingard undoubtedly has the talent as he’s shown on multiple occasions, particularly during his loan spell at West Ham, but his wages and age should be a concern to the Everton hierarchy.

Signing younger players for a small fee with vast potential should be Everton’s strategy from this day forward, or they will continue to be in a financial mess.