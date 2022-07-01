Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin could now stay at the club with Newcastle pulling out of the race to sign him.

Due to Everton’s financial difficulties, the club may have to sell some of the prized assets this summer. One man who is edging closer to a move away from Goodison Park is Richarlison, with Fabrizio Romano claiming a deal is done.

This could now mean Everton may stand firm on Calvert-Lewin and demand an astronomical fee to allow him to leave the club this summer.

Journalist Luke Edwards has now confirmed Newcastle were showing an interest in Calvert-Lewin, but have been priced out of a move for the England international.

“They really like Dominic Calvert-Lewin and they really wanted him, and Ivan Toney at Brentford, but at £60m and £50m they’re just not going to go there. That is the problem they’re going to have, clubs think they have deep pockets, and in the future they will, but the reality is that they can’t afford to spend £60m on one player,” said Edwards, speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast.

Due to Newcastle’s recent financial takeover, clubs are going to try and squeeze every last penny out of the club. If Everton were forced to sell Calvert-Lewin, then Newcastle may have been able to pick up a bargain, but with Richarlison set to leave the club, Everton can stand firm on their asking price.