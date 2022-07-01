Fulham approach Man United to sign centre-back on loan this summer

Fulham have approached Manchester United over the availability of centre-back Eric Bailly.

The London club are interested in signing the Man United defender and want to acquire his services on a season-long loan with the option to buy report Sky Sports.

United are open to doing business with Fulham over a deal but the Manchester club would prefer to sell Bailly this summer or at least a loan deal with an obligation to buy states Sky Sports.

Bailly is Man United’s fourth-choice centre-back at present and with the club linked to signing another during the current window, there seems to be no room for the Ivory Coast international in new boss Erik ten Hag’s plans.

According to Sky Sports, Fulham are also interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Joao Palhinha and Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon this summer as the Cottagers look to strengthen significantly in order to stay in the Premier League beyond next season.

Bailly would certainly help Fulham in this regard as the 28-year-old has shown on many occasions how good a player he can be. At Man United, the centre-back’s time has been plagued with injuries and as a result, has failed to find any consistency and has fallen down the pecking order in recent years.

A new club could do Bailly the world of good and with Man United open to doing business for the centre-back, that club looks like it could be Fulham.