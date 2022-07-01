‘He is not good enough’ – Agbonlahor says Newcastle made a mistake signing player

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed Newcastle made a mistake signing Chris Wood.

Due to an injury to Callum Wilson, Newcastle decided to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood in January, as they aimed to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

The New Zealand international failed to hit the ground running since joining the club, and Agbonlahor believes the signing was a mistake.

“They could do with another striker as back-up to Wilson. Wood is not good enough, that was a crazy signing at £25million,” said Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider.

Wilson has struggled with injuries on more than one occasion, so if Newcastle want to finish in the top half of the Premier League, they may look to bring in another striker this summer.

