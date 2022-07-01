Jose Mourinho plotting raid on former club Tottenham

Jose Mourinho is plotting a raid on his former club Tottenham, targeting Joe Rodon.

Rodon has struggled to cement a regular place in the Tottenham team since arriving from Swansea, and with Antonio Conte looking to strengthen after qualifying for the Champions League, the Welsh defender may be forced to leave the club to progress his career.

A report from 90min has claimed Tottenham are edging closer to signing Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, which could spell the end of Rodon’s Tottenham career.

The report also claims that Roma are now considering making a move for Rodon, after missing out on Lenglet, as Mourinho looks to bring one of his former players to Italy.

Rodon failed to make a start for Tottenham in the Premier League last season, so with the potential arrival of Lenglet, there’s little chance he has a future at the club.

The 23-year-old was highly-rated when he signed for the North London club, but unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for him. A move away seems best for all parties involved, and Mourinho could be the right man to revive his career.