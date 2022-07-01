Juventus are targeting Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in a potential swap deal this summer.

Firmino has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s success over the last few years, but with the arrival of Diogo Jota and more recently Darwin Nunez, the Brazilian may find his game time slightly more limited.

There’s been little suggestion that the 30-year-old is actively seeking a move away from the club, but that hasn’t stopped Juventus from showing interest.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato, who claim the Italian club are plotting a move to sign the Liverpool attacker, sending Adrien Rabiot the other way.

With Liverpool now possessing a stacked forward line, there’s no doubt one or two players will have their game time affected. However, Sadio Mane has already left the club, and Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a new deal.

If Salah does follow in the footsteps of Mane and chooses to leave the club, Liverpool’s attack will become significantly weaker, so Jurgen Klopp will be wanting to avoid losing another forward.

At 30 years old, however, Klopp may be looking to target a younger forward to take his place in the near future, and with Juventus offering Rabiot in return, it allows Liverpool to strengthen another area of the pitch.