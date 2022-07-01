Leeds prepare official £34.4m record bid for super playmaker

Leeds are ready to break their club-record fee to sign Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere.

With Kalvin Phillips edging closer to a move to Manchester City, according to The Athletic, Leeds will be desperate to replace one of their star players.

One man who has been heavily linked with a move to the Yorkshire club is De Ketelaere, and according to 90min, Leeds are ready to break their club record to sign the player for £34.4m.

Leeds fans will be devastated to lose one of their academy graduates, but it’s now imperative the club replace him adequately.