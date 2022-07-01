Leicester ready to beat Leeds in race for €40m Belgian youngster but face competition from Italy

Leicester City are said to be confident in signing Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge this summer despite strong interest from Leeds and AC Milan.

The Foxes have been tracking the forward for months reports 90min but they are not the only club interested in the 21-year-old. Milan are among several European sides monitoring the player’s situation and Leeds are extremely keen too.

The Italian side are reportedly leading the race for the Belgian’s signature reports The Athletic, which poses a problem for both Premier League clubs considering the presence of the Italian champions in the Champions League next season but whether that is a deciding factor for the 21-year-old remains to be seen.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle announce the signing of Botman on long-term contract Premier League clubs contacted over potential Neymar signing Fulham approach Man United to sign centre-back on loan this summer

De Ketelaere has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents in recent years, registering 18 goals and ten assists in all competitions last season.

The youngster’s versatility is a big attraction for the interested parties with the 21-year-old having played in every position across the front line for his current club — off the left, the right, as a second striker and then last season mainly as a central one; he has even played as a No 8 and at left wing-back.

Club Brugge are reportedly holding out for €40m for De Ketelaere reports 90min. Leicester and Leeds are ultimately willing to pay that fee, but they will likely test the waters with opening bids closer to €30m in the next few weeks.