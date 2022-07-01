Man United and Spurs target joins Crystal Palace on a four-year deal

Sam Johnstone has joined Crystal Palace on a free transfer and has signed a four-year deal with the London club.

The goalkeeper played for West Brom in the Championship last season but departed the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer. The 29-year-old leaves the Hawthorns after four seasons in which he amassed a total of 167 appearances for the Birmingham club and will now return to the Premier League, a division in which the English goalkeeper impressed during the 2020-21 campaign.

Those performances saw Johnstone make three appearances for Gareth Southgate’s England side and was named in the 26-man squad for Euro 2020 as a result last summer.

Speaking about his move to Palace to the club’s website, Johnstone said: “I’m really excited to be here at Crystal Palace. It’s a great club with fantastic facilities and brilliant supporters – I can’t wait to get started.”

BREAKING ?: Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a four-year contract after his departure from West Brom ?? pic.twitter.com/C5EgtXD1PM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 1, 2022

Johnstone is set to compete for the number one spot at Selhurst Park with Vicente Guaita and is expected to be the club’s number one at some stage in the season.

The 29-year-old was also linked with moves to both Tottenham and Manchester United this summer reported the Mirror as both clubs looked for backups for their current number ones. Spurs opted to sign Fraser Forster on a free transfer instead, whilst United are still on the lookout for a backup as the club are set to send Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest reports Sky Sports.

The fact that both of these clubs were interested in Johnstone shows the qualities the goalkeeper possesses. This is a good signing for Crystal Palace as the Eagles look to kick on further under Patrick Vieira.