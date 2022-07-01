Manchester United and Arsenal have missed out on transfer target Vitinha after he completed a move to PSG.

Vitinha was linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal this summer, according to Record, with the Portuguese midfielder having a £35m release clause. The two Premier League clubs were tempted to make a move for Vitinha, but they’ve now missed out on their target.

PSG have officially announced the signing of Vitinha from Porto on a five-year deal, as seen in the tweet below.

Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the signing of Portuguese international, @vitinha. ?? The FC Porto midfielder has signed a 5-year contract with the capital club. ??#WelcomeVitinha — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 30, 2022

Arsenal recently announced the signing of another Porto midfielder, Fabio Vieira. Mikel Arteta wanted to add another body into his midfield ahead of next season, and Arsenal fans won’t be too disappointed to miss out on Vitinha after their recent signing.

Manchester United, however, are yet to strengthen their squad so far this transfer window, and after missing out on yet another transfer target, fans at Old Trafford could become increasingly frustrated at their lack of activity.

After losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, Manchester United are desperate for midfield reinforcements, and Vitinha could have been a useful addition to their side.