Manchester United are now leading the race to sign 24-year-old defender Lisandro Martinez.

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United are planning a squad overhaul under their new regime. After such a disappointing season, there’s no doubt the Dutch manager will be desperate to improve multiple positions.

One of those areas is defence, with Harry Maguire struggling to find consistent form throughout the season.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are now leading the race to sign Martinez from Ajax, despite recent bids from Arsenal.

The project at Manchester United could be too good to turn down.

The report claims that Arsenal have recently had a bid rejected worth around £38m, but due to Ten Hag’s relationship with Martinez, Manchester United are leading the race to secure his signature.

Ten Hag and Martinez worked together during their time at Ajax, so the former knows what the latter is capable of.

Martinez will suit the system Ten Hag is looking to play at Manchester United, so it should help him become accustomed to the Premier League. His ball-playing ability and defensive solidity will make him a useful addition at Old Trafford.