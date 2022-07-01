Manchester United star Tahith Chong is attracting interest from his former club Feyenoord.

Chong joined Manchester United from Feyenoord in 2016. After coming through the academy, Chong has only managed five league appearances in four seasons, and has been sent out on loan on multiple occasions.

The Dutch winger is now attracting interest from his former club, with 1908 claiming Feyenoord could make a move for Chong this summer.

The 22-year-old was once highly-rated at Manchester United, but has failed to set the world alight during his loan spells. At Birmingham City last season, Chong only managed one goal, and the same result occurred during his time at Club Brugge and Werder Bremen.

Chong is unlikely to make the grade at Manchester United, and at 22, it’s probably time for him to leave the club to progress his career. Despite having a lack of options in wide positions, there’s no doubt Erik ten Hag will be looking to sign an elite winger this summer.

However, with the arrival of Ten Hag, many Manchester United players will be able to start a fresh and prove themselves to the Dutch manager in pre-season, and Chong could be one of those to be given an opportunity under the new regime.