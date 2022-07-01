Manchester United’s pursuit of Tyrell Malacia could now be in doubt due to issues surrounding his representation.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have reached a full agreement with Feyenoord for the transfer of Malacia for a fee of around €15m. The 22-year-old left-back will be brought in to rival Luke Shaw and Alex Telles, but the deal has reportedly hit a roadblock.

The report also claims that there is an issue surrounding Malacia’s representation, with the intermediary the defender has previously worked with not authorised to conduct the deal.

The matter must be resolved before a deal can be finalised, which will be bad news for Manchester United fans. Other Premier League clubs surrounding Manchester United are strengthening heavily this summer, with Erik ten Hag yet to secure a new signing since joining the club.

Shaw and Telles both failed to stamp their authority on the Manchester United team last season, so to see Ten Hag targeting a left-back this summer is no surprise. The Dutch manager will be aware of Malacia’s abilities during his time at Ajax, where he would have come up against the 22-year-old on multiple occasions.