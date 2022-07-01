Mohamed Salah signs new contract with Liverpool and becomes club’s highest earner

Liverpool have announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year deal with the club and becomes the Reds’ highest-ever earner.

The standoff over a new deal for the Egyptian rumbled on for months and many Reds fans began to think that the 30-year-old would leave the club at the end of his contract next season. However, that is all in the past as the Liverpool superstar pens a new long-term deal with the club and will earn £350,000 a week reports Sky Sports.

Salah has been immense since joining the Reds back in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to break all sorts of records for the Merseyside club in the time since. The 30-year-old has made 254 appearances for Liverpool so far and has an incredible 156 goals and 58 assists to his name as the Egyptian looks to add to his legacy over the next three years.

We’re delighted to announce that @MoSalah has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds! ??#SalahStays — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022

Speaking about his new deal to Liverpool’s website, Salah said: “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp was the key man behind Salah’s new contract and held many direct talks with the forward to explain to him the plans for Liverpool’s future, in which the 30-year-old would be the face of the project.

This is great news for the Reds as the club’s best player sticks around to be the face of the new team Klopp is trying to build at Anfield. In reality, there is no better place for Salah at present and it seems that the Egyptian realised this in the end as the forward still has plenty of time to experience something new when this deal expires.