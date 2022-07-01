Moyes gives West Ham board three players he wants to sign after rejecting Danjuma

David Moyes has given West Ham a list of three players he wants to sign after rejecting Arnaut Danjuma.

According to 90min, Moyes has decided against moving for Danjuma, despite reports.

The West Ham manager wants to focus on other targets, with the report claiming Keane Lewis-Potter, Jesse Lingard, and Armando Broja are all on his watchlist this summer.

After an excellent run which saw West Ham reach the Europa League Final, Moyes will be desperate to push on and battle for the Champions League spots next season.

